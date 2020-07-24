Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hanna nears hurricane strength, headed for Texas coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

National

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 7 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

National

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

Updated: 8 hours ago
The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

Local

Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

Updated: 8 hours ago
During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player was the only one on his team to take a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 9 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."