Colorado teacher’s emotional message reaches around the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One local teacher is taking us inside the emotional journey of transitioning to teaching during a global pandemic. Katie O’Connor, a 5th-grade science teacher made a video Monday as she began re-arranging her classroom to be socially distanced. Her video has reached more than 3 million people around the world.

“I was not intending it to be for anyone except for my friends on Facebook. It just quickly got so big,” said O’Connor.

The viral video walks viewers through the 5th-grade teacher’s room as she transforms it into a new socially distanced classroom.

“The biggest thing I want people to understand is that this is all new to us too. Like this is new for us teachers and this is very hard. It’s a very daunting task put in front of us,” O’Connor stated.

O’Connor explains that the challenges she faces are not just felt by her, but teachers around the world as well. When she posted her video message it quickly reached audiences from all walks of life. She tells 11 News that teachers around the world have reached out to her to lift her up.

“All over the world they’re commenting and messaging me saying all kinds of things, especially other countries,” O’Connor added. “They’re back. They’re saying you know ‘we’ve been back, we’re doing it, it works! Don’t worry. Don’t give up.‘.”

She says this experience has been emotionally challenging for her, but she mostly wants people to see what teachers are going through behind the scenes before welcoming children back.

In the time she has been back in her classroom, she says she has felt a slew of emotions, but most noticeable is that of a sort of sadness. She tells 11 News that changing her classroom around and having to get rid of a lot of teaching supplies has been challenging.

“I truly just feel like I’m grieving,” O’Connor said. “Like I’m grieving the loss of my classroom and I’m grieving the loss of what it used to look like and what it sounded like in here and just trying to process through what it’s going to look like now.”

O’Connor says she hopes her video will inspire parents to talk with their students before sending them back to school. Sher hopes they’ll prepare them for what’s to come in such an unpredictable time.

“I want kids to still feel safe here,” O’Connor explained. “The reality is at some point everyone is going back in person again. At some point, it’s happening. Whether it’s happening now or it’s happening in two months from now. Every person will be back in school.”

In an emotional ending to the video, O’Connor said she felt like the teacher’s side of things haven’t been shared and she felt like it was something everyone, especially parents needed to see.

“I love teaching and I miss my classroom and I miss my kids.”

District 49 is aware of the video and sent us the following statement in response:

“We fully support our staff and their choice to share their points of view on platforms like social media. We would also encourage our families to understand one perspective does not necessarily capture the complete district, or building-level return to learn plan, or report fully all guidance and expectations provided to our educators.

We know that many are fearful and anxious. We feel that too. Our teams of planners made up of educators, leadership and support staff, along with the board of education, are actively listening to feedback from staff and families, while simultaneously considering the very latest expert guidance from El Paso County Public Health as our planning continues.

Our reopen will be like no other that we can remember, but we are committed to walking forward together, serving the entire D49 family by providing our brand of excellent education in the very safest way possible.”

O’Connor has set up a Facebook page for people to visit to hear more about her return to learn journey.

UPDATE: wow, thank you everyone for showing so much love and support! It does not go unnoticed. If you are interested in following my journey to create a social distance classroom (and what it's like once we start) please follow my new page School Unmasked! I will not be accepting any friend requests sent to my private profile. I can't wait to share the journey with you all! Hey ya'll, I know this is not normal for me to post videos like this: I try to keep my Facebook about the good things. However, as a teacher I feel the need to share what going back to school is going to look like. I'm not trying to pick a side of should we or shouldn't we. My goal is to show people- especially parents- just what going back to in-person school will look like so you can make an informed decision for your family. This video is unedited, real, and a little scattered (as is my brain theses days). I didn't even get around to finishing my classroom so it's only a part 1. If anyone is interested in seeing a final product later this week I can do that. For context: I teach 5th grade in a Title 1 school (low-income) in Colorado Springs. As of now teachers officially report July 29 and students come back August 10.

