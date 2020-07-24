Advertisement

Fall high school sports in Colorado undecided amid pandemic

Generic football image via MGN
Generic football image via MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple high schools have said fall sports in Colorado remain undecided as the state High School Activities Association awaits approval from the governor to move forward. The Daily Sentinel reported that District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said he has had multiple conversations with association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in the last few weeks to discuss options to resume athletics this upcoming school year. Blanford-Green has had conversations with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and made revisions to the plan now awaiting approval. It is unclear when Polis is expected to make a decision. California, New Mexico, and other states have already decided to postpone their fall sport seasons until 2021.

Latest News

Local

Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

Updated: 8 hours ago
During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player was the only one on his team to take a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

D-20 announces first day of school will now be Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17

Updated: 9 hours ago
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts pushed back its start date a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: What's Trending Mask of the Day, National Drive-thru day and Throwback Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
What's Trending from 7/23/20

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Colorado pediatrician talks about returning to school during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Colorado pediatrician speaks with 11 News Anchor Dianne Derby about kids returning to school during a pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Virtual ‘Latch On’ breastfeeding celebration and peer support event scheduled for Aug. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging new moms to take part in a virtual “Latch On” event.

Local

Life sentence for 1 of 2 Colorado students charged in the STEM School shooting that took the life of Kendrick Castillo

Updated: 11 hours ago
One of the two Colorado students charged in the shooting that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo was sentenced on Friday.

Local

D-11 announces ‘Return To Learn’ plan for the upcoming school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts announced their “Return To Learn” plan on Friday.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Puebloans encouraged to celebrate responsibly after increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was in a statement released Friday.