Fall high school sports in Colorado undecided amid pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple high schools have said fall sports in Colorado remain undecided as the state High School Activities Association awaits approval from the governor to move forward. The Daily Sentinel reported that District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said he has had multiple conversations with association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green in the last few weeks to discuss options to resume athletics this upcoming school year. Blanford-Green has had conversations with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and made revisions to the plan now awaiting approval. It is unclear when Polis is expected to make a decision. California, New Mexico, and other states have already decided to postpone their fall sport seasons until 2021.