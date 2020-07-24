Advertisement

D-60 releases plan for returning to school including a mix of in-person classes, ‘hybrid’ instruction and virtual learning

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:51 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado School District 60 released its back to school plan late Thursday night including a variety of options for students.

The plan is a mix of in-person instruction, ‘hybrid instruction,' and a 100% virtual learning option.

As of Thursday night, students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 31. The district believes this will ensure sufficient time for D60 buildings to implement health and safety guidelines, distribute technology devices, and for teachers to prepare for a socially-distanced, blended learning instructional model. Teachers will return on Monday, Aug. 10.

“This plan is incredibly detailed, and can serve as a template for other districts,” Maes said. “This plan gives families the choice as to whether they want to return in-person, or do online instruction.”

The following is a high-level overview of District 60′s K-12 Instructional Delivery Models for the 2020-21 school year:

  • K-5 students will have 100% in-person learning four days a week, with health and safety measures in place
  • 6-12 students will have two days in-person learning, and two days of distance learning each week. Each teacher will prepare two in-person lessons and two online lessons each week.
  • Pre-K students will attend in-person four days a week (½ day or full-day)
  • For families that prefer it, a 100% online learning option is available. Please note, for staffing reasons, families that choose this option will be asked to commit to this option by August 7 for a minimum of one semester of fully online learning before being allowed to transfer back to in-person learning.  
  • All K-12 students will be issued technology devices. K-1 students will receive an iPad, grades 2-12 will receive a Chromebook. In-class instruction will incorporate students’ technology devices to the extent possible.
  • In addition to the technology resources provided, D60 will provide one cloth mask to every student and employee of the district.

Following all appropriate health and safety guidelines recommended by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the Colorado Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control, District 60 will incorporate the following practices in all buildings:

  • Students and staff who feel ill are required to STAY HOME. 
  • All students and staff will be required to wear masks to the extent possible.
  • Nonessential visitors, volunteers and outside groups will be limited on school grounds. 
  • Students will be kept in small cohort groups as much as possible. 
  • Assemblies and group gatherings have been suspended until further notice.
  • Social distancing will be observed and practiced to the fullest extent possible. 
  • Class sizes could vary and bell schedules could be altered to minimize traffic in hallways. 
  • Regular hand washing for staff and students will be expected. 
  • Shared items in a classroom/school will be reduced. 

Parents are encouraged to check the D60 website for any updates or additional information by click this link.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

Updated: 8 hours ago
During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player was the only one on his team to take a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

D-20 announces first day of school will now be Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17

Updated: 9 hours ago
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts pushed back its start date a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: What's Trending Mask of the Day, National Drive-thru day and Throwback Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
What's Trending from 7/23/20

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Colorado pediatrician talks about returning to school during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Colorado pediatrician speaks with 11 News Anchor Dianne Derby about kids returning to school during a pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Virtual ‘Latch On’ breastfeeding celebration and peer support event scheduled for Aug. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging new moms to take part in a virtual “Latch On” event.

Local

Life sentence for 1 of 2 Colorado students charged in the STEM School shooting that took the life of Kendrick Castillo

Updated: 11 hours ago
One of the two Colorado students charged in the shooting that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo was sentenced on Friday.

Local

Fall high school sports in Colorado undecided amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple high schools have said fall sports in Colorado remain undecided as the state High School Activities Association awaits approval from the governor to move forward.

Local

D-11 announces ‘Return To Learn’ plan for the upcoming school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts announced their “Return To Learn” plan on Friday.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Puebloans encouraged to celebrate responsibly after increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was in a statement released Friday.