D-60 releases plan for returning to school including a mix of in-person classes, ‘hybrid’ instruction and virtual learning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado School District 60 released its back to school plan late Thursday night including a variety of options for students.

The plan is a mix of in-person instruction, ‘hybrid instruction,' and a 100% virtual learning option.

As of Thursday night, students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 31. The district believes this will ensure sufficient time for D60 buildings to implement health and safety guidelines, distribute technology devices, and for teachers to prepare for a socially-distanced, blended learning instructional model. Teachers will return on Monday, Aug. 10.

“This plan is incredibly detailed, and can serve as a template for other districts,” Maes said. “This plan gives families the choice as to whether they want to return in-person, or do online instruction.”

The following is a high-level overview of District 60′s K-12 Instructional Delivery Models for the 2020-21 school year:

K-5 students will have 100% in-person learning four days a week, with health and safety measures in place

6-12 students will have two days in-person learning, and two days of distance learning each week. Each teacher will prepare two in-person lessons and two online lessons each week.

Pre-K students will attend in-person four days a week (½ day or full-day)

For families that prefer it, a 100% online learning option is available . Please note, for staffing reasons, families that choose this option will be asked to commit to this option by August 7 for a minimum of one semester of fully online learning before being allowed to transfer back to in-person learning.

All K-12 students will be issued technology devices. K-1 students will receive an iPad, grades 2-12 will receive a Chromebook. In-class instruction will incorporate students’ technology devices to the extent possible.

In addition to the technology resources provided, D60 will provide one cloth mask to every student and employee of the district.

Following all appropriate health and safety guidelines recommended by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, the Colorado Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control, District 60 will incorporate the following practices in all buildings:

Students and staff who feel ill are required to STAY HOME.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks to the extent possible.

Nonessential visitors, volunteers and outside groups will be limited on school grounds.

Students will be kept in small cohort groups as much as possible.

Assemblies and group gatherings have been suspended until further notice.

Social distancing will be observed and practiced to the fullest extent possible.

Class sizes could vary and bell schedules could be altered to minimize traffic in hallways.

Regular hand washing for staff and students will be expected.

Shared items in a classroom/school will be reduced.

Parents are encouraged to check the D60 website for any updates or additional information by click this link.

