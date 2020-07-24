D-11 announces ‘Return To Learn’ plan for the upcoming school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts announced their “Return To Learn” plan on Friday.

Click here to view the plan released by D-11.

SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PLAN:

-The plan, as of July 24, is to open all PREK-12 schools the week of Aug. 17. The date could change depending on health data at that time.

-Students K-8 will have the option of attending school in-person Monday through Friday, or they may choose to “Inspire Online.” The Inspire Online program is through the internet and students will be able to remain enrolled at their original school. Students opting into the Inspire Online program are asked to make the commitment to stay with the program until the end of the first quarter. Families may then evaluate and choose to stay with the program or have their child return to in-person learning. To enroll in the Inspire Online program, please contact the D11 Enrollment office at (719) 520-2297.

-High school students will have the option of attending on a “hybrid schedule” or opting into several online opportunities. For more details on the hybrid schedule and online opportunities, click here and go to page 7.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THE PLAN:

Colorado Springs School District 11 anticipates opening all PreK-12 schools the week of August 17, however that date could very well change depending on the health data from El Paso County Public Health. We will be in communication with our families over the next several weeks when plans may change. Students in K-8 have the option of attending school in-person, five days a week, Monday through Friday, or may choose Inspire Online, a fully online learning program while remaining enrolled at their original school (a “school within a school” model). High school students have the option of attending on a hybrid schedule or opting into several online opportunities (please see the Online section below). While schools will provide in-person learning five days a week, mandatory safety, health, and hygiene protocols, aligned with local and state health guidance, will contribute to a different school experience. The District will continue to provide ongoing business and support services to all sites to maintain an environment supporting the student educational experience. By attending in-person learning, students, families, and staff agree to follow all school safety, health, and hygiene practices.

