Colorado bars challenge Governor’s ‘Last Call’ order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bars and restaurants across Colorado are suing the state over the Governor’s “Last Call” order, which mandates that alcohol cannot be served after 10:00 p.m. The usual time for the last call is 2 a.m. in Colorado.

The Tavern League of Colorado, which is made up of about 200 bars and restaurants in the state, expects to appear before a judge on either next Wednesday or Thursday.

Governor Jared Polis announced the order on Tuesday, and it went into effect on Thursday. On Thursday, he also amended the law to allow grocery and liquor stores to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. The governor is trying to stop people from becoming inebriated at a bar, leading to less social distancing.

“You need to do what you can to make sure that we don’t let our judgment lapse from social distancing because we’re inebriated,” Polis said.

But the Tavern League believes this order is unfair, and the amendment will only make matters worse.

“Young kids are gonna leave us at ten, they’re gonna stop by the liquor store on the way home, and continue to party at someone’s house,” said Chris Fuselier, the owner of Blake Street Tavern in Denver, and a leading member of the Tavern League. “And there will be no social distancing, they’re not going to be wearing masks.”

