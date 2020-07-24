Caesar Chavez Hwy. reopened after serious accident, injuries reported

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and state patrol are investigating a serious crash that shut down Caesar Chavez Hwy. in both directions for hours. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say a silver-colored SUV was traveling eastbound and crossed the median, hitting a KRDO news vehicle traveling westbound. Tom Rummel, from the Pueblo Police Department, says investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in this crash.

The driver of the SUV reportedly was seriously injured and is in the hospital for treatment. Police add the KRDO crew was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was released.

