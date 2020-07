COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An auto-ped accident has closed down the northbound lanes of Nevada closed between Fontanero and Jackson. This happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Please avoid the area and use Wahsatch or Cascade as an alternate route.

