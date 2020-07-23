You can still buy beer at grocery and liquor stores after 10 p.m. in Colorado, but ‘on-premise’ consumption at bars and restaurants must stop

DENVER (KKTV) - Following the Colorado governor’s “last call” announcement pertaining to alcohol sales on Tuesday, the Office of Governor Jared Polis sent out an amended update on Thursday.

The “last call” part of a new executive order makes it so that bars and restaurants won’t be able to serve alcohol for in-person consumption after 10 p.m. However, an amendment to the order announced on Thursday makes it so that liquor and grocery stores could continue after 10 p.m. to midnight.

The hours for beer sales in Colorado are from 8 a.m. to midnight at grocery stores.

The order impacting bars and restaurants goes into effect Thursday and lasts for 30 days.

The following was sent out by the governor’s office:

“Rather than applying to all who are licensed to sell alcohol, the Executive Order has been amended to apply to only those who are licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption. Alcohol may still be delivered and grocery and liquor stores may continue alcohol sales after 10:00 p.m. Last call for sales for on-premise alcohol consumption or takeout alcohol orders is at 10:00 p.m. This takes effect at 10:00 p.m. today, July 23, 2020.”

