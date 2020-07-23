Three Falcons named to Mountain West All-Conference preseason team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Air Force Falcons players were selected to the 2020 Mountain West All-Conference preseason team Wednesday: seniors Demonte Meeks, Parker Ferguson, and Nolan Laufenberg.

Meeks is an inside linebacker with Air Force, returning after a team-leading 98 tackles throughout the 2019 campaign. Meeks also recorded 9.0 tackles for loss during the Falcons 11-2 season. Ferguson and Lauferberg were both named the top offensive linemen in the conference, helping facilitate Air Force’s triple option. The Falcons finished the season with 2998 yards, ranking second in the country behind Navy. Air Force’s 5.14 yards per carry also placed the Falcons top 25 nationally.

The Falcons open the 2020 season at home against Duquesne September 5th.

