Team formerly known as Washington Redskins to now be called ... Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The creative minds in charge of coming up with a name for the former Washington Redskins may be having writer’s block.

The team announced Thursday that -- for now -- it will be called the Washington Football Team.

The NFL team says the interim name will allow time to go through an in-depth rebranding process, which will take into account input from players, alumni, fans and sponsors.

In the meantime, the team is working to retire all Redskins branding by Sept. 13, the same day as the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.