12-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Fountain home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a 12-year-old girl was killed when a gun was fired at a Fountain home Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the house on Kasson Drive in Fountain around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a child shot in the cheek. When first responders pulled up, an off-duty deputy was already there, trying to give the girl CPR. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an accident. The police department is not commenting on what led up to the shooting or any other information on the incident.

“Fountain Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragic event,” said Lisa Schneider, a spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department.

Schneider said the tragedy was compounded by the victim being so young.

“It’s very difficult when we respond to situations involving children, especially when the children don’t survive,” Schneider said.

The family was cooperating with the investigation. 11 News has been in contact with a family member of the girl. She was identified as Miana Charity. Click here for a GoFundMe account to support her family.

The following was written on the GoFundMe page:

“With a heavy heart, It is painful to say our family has been rocked to the core with the unexpected loss of our precious Miana Charity. Miana was fun loving, happy spirited, spunky, and had the most beautiful soul. She loved to dance, (as her TikTok page proves), being around family and friends, and she was an all around beautiful child to be around. Miana loved to make people laugh, and always put a smile on anyone’s face. She made everyone she encountered happy. Miana had a soft spot for animals, and enjoyed the zoo, as that was just apart of her nature. Miana just celebrated her 12th birthday in June, and was ecstatic about it. There are simply not enough words to express the person she was, and the person she was destined to be. She was loved by all she encountered. Words seem inadequate to express our pain at the unexpected loss of our daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was a unicorn, always adorned in bright colors and her attitude to match! At her young age, she was an icon! The perfect example of what it was to be a loving, genuine, kind and caring soul. We would want nothing more than for her to have the home going she deserves. I appreciate you all for taking the time to read about her, and I would like for anyone to have known her to post any memories or stories they may have. Thank you all so much for being here with and for us in this emotional time.”

