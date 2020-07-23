Advertisement

12-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Fountain home

12-year-old Miana Charity was the victim of an accidental shooting. Photo courtesy the Charity family.
12-year-old Miana Charity was the victim of an accidental shooting. Photo courtesy the Charity family.(Charity Family)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a 12-year-old girl was killed when a gun was fired at a Fountain home Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the house on Kasson Drive in Fountain around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a child shot in the cheek. When first responders pulled up, an off-duty deputy was already there, trying to give the girl CPR. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as an accident. The police department is not commenting on what led up to the shooting or any other information on the incident.

“Fountain Police Department is deeply saddened by this tragic event,” said Lisa Schneider, a spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department.

Schneider said the tragedy was compounded by the victim being so young.

“It’s very difficult when we respond to situations involving children, especially when the children don’t survive,” Schneider said.

The family was cooperating with the investigation. 11 News has been in contact with a family member of the girl. She was identified as Miana Charity. Click here for a GoFundMe account to support her family.

The following was written on the GoFundMe page:

“With a heavy heart, It is painful to say our family has been rocked to the core with the unexpected loss of our precious Miana Charity. Miana was fun loving, happy spirited, spunky, and had the most beautiful soul.  She loved to dance, (as her TikTok page proves), being around family and friends, and she was an all around beautiful child to be around. Miana loved to make people laugh, and always put a smile on anyone’s face. She made everyone she encountered happy.  Miana had a soft spot for animals, and enjoyed the zoo, as that was just apart of her nature.  Miana just celebrated her 12th birthday in June, and was ecstatic about it. There are simply not enough words to express the person she was, and the person she was destined to be. She was loved by all she encountered. Words seem inadequate to express our pain at the unexpected loss of our daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was a unicorn, always adorned in bright colors and her attitude to match! At her young age, she was an icon! The perfect example of what it was to be a loving, genuine, kind and caring soul. We would want nothing more than for her to have the home going she deserves. I appreciate you all for taking the time to read about her, and I would like for anyone to have known her to post any memories or stories they may have. Thank you all so much for being here with and for us in this emotional time.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado Rockies player takes a knee during National Anthem

Updated: 8 hours ago
During pregame Friday night a Colorado Rockies player was the only one on his team to take a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

D-20 announces first day of school will now be Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 17

Updated: 9 hours ago
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts pushed back its start date a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: What's Trending Mask of the Day, National Drive-thru day and Throwback Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
What's Trending from 7/23/20

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Colorado pediatrician talks about returning to school during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Colorado pediatrician speaks with 11 News Anchor Dianne Derby about kids returning to school during a pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Virtual ‘Latch On’ breastfeeding celebration and peer support event scheduled for Aug. 1

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging new moms to take part in a virtual “Latch On” event.

Local

Life sentence for 1 of 2 Colorado students charged in the STEM School shooting that took the life of Kendrick Castillo

Updated: 11 hours ago
One of the two Colorado students charged in the shooting that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo was sentenced on Friday.

Local

Fall high school sports in Colorado undecided amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple high schools have said fall sports in Colorado remain undecided as the state High School Activities Association awaits approval from the governor to move forward.

Local

D-11 announces ‘Return To Learn’ plan for the upcoming school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts announced their “Return To Learn” plan on Friday.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Puebloans encouraged to celebrate responsibly after increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was in a statement released Friday.