Rawlings Library closed Sundays amid ongoing Columbus statue protests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s Rawlings Public Library will be closed Sundays going forward due to the continuing protests over the Christopher Columbus statue outside.

Protesters calling for the statue to be removed have been gathering in front of the library every Sunday since mid-June. That group has frequently been met counterprotesters arguing in favor of keeping the statue where it is, and the ensuing tension has on many weekends led to dangerous situations.

July 26 marked the first day of the new hours.

“The Rawlings Library will not open to the public on Sundays until further notice. This is due to the current threat to public safety in the immediate area of that library on Sundays. There have been vigilantes roaming the streets in the immediate vicinity of the Rawlings Library on Sunday afternoons. A number of these individuals are dressed in riot gear and openly brandishing firearms and weapons. This menacing behavior is associated with Sunday protests regarding the Columbus statue on Abriendo Avenue near the Rawlings Library. This alarming activity has occurred in the immediate neighborhood of the Rawlings Library on the last two Sundays, forcing the closure of that library each of these days out of concern for the welfare of library patrons and employees. The Rawlings Library will reopen on Sundays when there is better certainty this dangerous situation is controlled. The library district is collaborating on this matter with city authorities including the mayor and police chief,” wrote PCCLD Executive Director Jon Walker in a statement released July 23.

Patrons wishing to visit the library on Sundays can go to the Barkman Library on 1300 Jerry Murphy Road and Lamb Library on 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. Both locations will be open Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. going forward. Rawling Library had been the only library in Pueblo open seven days a week.

Rawlings Library will remain open Monday-Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

