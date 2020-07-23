Advertisement

Colorado man charged in 1973 Orange County cold case dies awaiting trial

James Neal was arrested in 2019 after DNA submitted to a genealogical website linked him to the crime.
Linda O'Keefe (right) was found strangled in a ditch one day after she disappeared walking home from school. The case would go cold for nearly 46 years before an ancestry website obtained critical DNA.
Linda O'Keefe (right) was found strangled in a ditch one day after she disappeared walking home from school. The case would go cold for nearly 46 years before an ancestry website obtained critical DNA.(Orange County law enforcement)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM MDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a decades-old cold case died Wednesday while awaiting trial.

James Neal, 73, was arrested last year in Monument for the 1973 murder of 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe in Newport Beach, California. The child disappeared while walking home from summer school, and her body was found strangled in a ditch the next day. For more than 45 years the case went cold -- until DNA was submitted to an ancestry website.

“As a result of that genealogical submission, they got an indication that James Alan Neal may be the suspect. As a result of surveillance and other traditional detective techniques, they were able to get additional DNA which resulted in the corroboration of the DNA from the victim’s body, to the DNA sample that the suspect left during a particular location during surveillance activities,” the Orange County district attorney said after Neal’s arrest in February 2019.

Neal was living in Monument at the time of his arrest and was extradited to Orange County, California, where he has remained since. He pleaded not guilty to the murder and to allegations of lewd and lascivious acts on two girls under age 14 between 1995-2004.

Specifics on how Neal died have not been released, but 11 News is told he was hospitalized at the end of May.

“It was our intention to see James Alan Neal stand trial and answer for the murder of Linda Ann O’Keefe.  Linda’s story deeply touched the hearts of our community,” said Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. “Through the tireless efforts of generations of our investigators, we hope we have been able to bring a measure of closure to Linda’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

