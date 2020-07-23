3 shot in broad daylight at a Denver’s Civic Center Park, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were shot Thursday evening in a Denver park.

The Denver Police Department posted limited details to social media at about 4:30 p.m.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Broadway with three victims; conditions unknown. Officers are attempting to identify and locate the suspect. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IIt8rfpeXC — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2020

The park is just west of the Colorado State Capitol.

As of 6 p.m. one of the victims had died and the other two were listed in “critical condition.”

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

