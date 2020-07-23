3 shot in broad daylight at a Denver’s Civic Center Park, suspect at large
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were shot Thursday evening in a Denver park.
The Denver Police Department posted limited details to social media at about 4:30 p.m.
The park is just west of the Colorado State Capitol.
As of 6 p.m. one of the victims had died and the other two were listed in “critical condition.”
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
