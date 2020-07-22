Advertisement

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Beachgoers along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Beachgoers along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Tuesday in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Tuesday evening about 1,360 miles (2,188 kilometers) west-southwest of the Southern Windward Islands. At 11 p.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (14 kph).

Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status sometime on Wednesday. There were no coastal watches or warnings for the depression.

The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday. Tropical Storm Gert formed on July 24, 2005, making it the current record holder.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named stormed of their respective place in the alphabet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

Local

Cheyenne Mountain High School to consider changing mascot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Cheyenne Mountain High School to consider changing mascot

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Local

Pueblo D70 plans to open school remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The school board's unanimous decision was announced Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

Local

Cops: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is a developing story.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Local

District 70 voting on plans for 2020 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
State voting on fall plans for schools in District 70 in Pueblo County

National

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMAR MADHANI
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

Teller County Sheriff: warrant issued for man accused of beating and dismembering 2 dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This statement was released on Tuesday.