Advertisement

Teacher’s union asking for more requirements before heading back to school

Colorado teacher's union calls for specific requirements before going back to school. More than 80% of the union workers who took part in a poll threaten to quit if restrictions aren't met.
A local teacher's union says they don't feel it's safe to return to school.
A local teacher's union says they don't feel it's safe to return to school.(MGN)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest union of educators, are calling for specific requirements before going back to school. More than 80% of the union workers who took part in a poll threaten to quit if restrictions aren’t met.

Teachers involved in the union explained that the state had all summer to put together guidelines on how to reopen schools, but they released the guidelines yesterday, making some teachers uneasy about going back.

Tuesday union members took part in a Zoom press conference one day after the state released guidance on how to open schools. The union educators said they believe there is no way to return to school unless the state puts further requirements into place as opposed to just recommendations.

The president of the union discussed a petition which has been signed by over 13,000 educators, families, and community members. It outlines what union members would like to see before returning to in-person learning.

The petition has four areas in which the union would like to see implemented before resuming school. The four categories are as follows:

  • Employee’s voice and safety must drive decision making through honoring bargaining rights or a vote of approval from all employees.
  • Safety protections, protocols, and precautions must be provided by our school districts for all students and staff. 
  • Our community must be provided with transparency and data that has driven the decision-making process. 
  • Equity for students, staff, and families must always be provided, no matter where the learning is occurring.

The union president discussed that members of the union were given a survey about their feelings on returning to school. She stated nearly 80% of the union members who took part in the survey said they were willing to refuse to return to work if the above requirements weren’t met.

According to members of the teacher’s union, they do want to return to school in person as long as they are safe and their requests are approved. They say if the requests are not met, the state should begin the school year with online learning until they can assure schools are safe enough to return.

The petition has been sent to Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Teachers in the union hope to have some more clarity before school starts in August.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cheyenne Mountain High School to consider changing mascot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Cheyenne Mountain High School to consider changing mascot

Local

Pueblo D70 plans to open school remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The school board's unanimous decision was announced Tuesday.

Local

Cops: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is a developing story.

Local

District 70 voting on plans for 2020 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
State voting on fall plans for schools in District 70 in Pueblo County

Latest News

Teller County Sheriff: warrant issued for man accused of beating and dismembering 2 dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This statement was released on Tuesday.

Local

Highway 115 partially closed for multiple car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KKTV
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

State

‘Last call’ for alcohol in Colorado now at 10 p.m. for next 30 days

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Gov. Jared Polis announced the new policy during a news conference Tuesday.

Local

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

State

Cohort classes among new guidance from state as districts prepare to reopen schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Danielle Kreutter and Lindsey Grewe
The state has issued new guidance for schools as districts scramble to come up with a plan to manage students and staff returning this fall while navigating a historic pandemic.

Local

Donations desperately needed with 4 days left for ‘Backpack Bash’ to help local students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Thousands of students in El Paso County need your help!