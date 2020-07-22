Teacher’s union asking for more requirements before heading back to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest union of educators, are calling for specific requirements before going back to school. More than 80% of the union workers who took part in a poll threaten to quit if restrictions aren’t met.

Teachers involved in the union explained that the state had all summer to put together guidelines on how to reopen schools, but they released the guidelines yesterday, making some teachers uneasy about going back.

Tuesday union members took part in a Zoom press conference one day after the state released guidance on how to open schools. The union educators said they believe there is no way to return to school unless the state puts further requirements into place as opposed to just recommendations.

The president of the union discussed a petition which has been signed by over 13,000 educators, families, and community members. It outlines what union members would like to see before returning to in-person learning.

The petition has four areas in which the union would like to see implemented before resuming school. The four categories are as follows:

Employee’s voice and safety must drive decision making through honoring bargaining rights or a vote of approval from all employees.

Safety protections, protocols, and precautions must be provided by our school districts for all students and staff.

Our community must be provided with transparency and data that has driven the decision-making process.

Equity for students, staff, and families must always be provided, no matter where the learning is occurring.

The union president discussed that members of the union were given a survey about their feelings on returning to school. She stated nearly 80% of the union members who took part in the survey said they were willing to refuse to return to work if the above requirements weren’t met.

According to members of the teacher’s union, they do want to return to school in person as long as they are safe and their requests are approved. They say if the requests are not met, the state should begin the school year with online learning until they can assure schools are safe enough to return.

The petition has been sent to Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Teachers in the union hope to have some more clarity before school starts in August.

