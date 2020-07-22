Pueblo D70 plans to open school remotely

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo D-70 Board of Education announces they plan to open schools remotely this upcoming fall.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the district says this was a decision made unanimously. They add more information on remote learning and a hybrid schedule will be sent out to parents and teachers next week.

“Students in D70 schools will start on August 24 with Remote Online Learning for 4 weeks. Students will then transition (depending on local COVID-19 positive case conditions) into a Hybrid In-Person delivery mode on September 21 with ½ of the student population reporting on Monday and Tuesday, and the remaining ½ reporting Wednesday and Thursday. This A-B Hybrid schedule will continue through October 8. Full In-Person Delivery could possibly occur as soon as October 12 if local positive daily COVID-19 cases average 2 or below for two weeks.”

Superintendent Ed Smith says staff and students will remotely teach students from their classrooms.

The first review date for full in-person re-entry will be October 6 with In-Person classes possibly starting at 2nd Quarter on October 12, 2020. Parents will have the option of continuing remotely if they choose.

This is a developing story. Check back to updates.

