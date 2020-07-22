Cops: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

CHICAGO (AP) - Fourteen people have been injured in connection with a shooting on Chicago’s South Side. First Deputy Eric Carter says the shooting occurred outside a funeral home, where mourners were fired upon from a passing SUV. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Carter says all the victims were adults. The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city. Tuesday’s shooting follows a weekend that saw 63 people shot, 12 fatally.

