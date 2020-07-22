Cheyenne Mountain High School to consider changing mascot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New efforts to get a local high school’s mascot to change have drawn a response from the school district.

An alumni from the 2018 class of Cheyenne Mountain High School started a petition to remove “The Indians” as the school’s mascot, and replace it with something else, to be determined.

District 12′s Superintendent was unavailable for an interview but issued KKTV 11 News this statement:

“Presently, our time and attention is solely focused on attempting to reopen schools for in-person learning in August. But, the Board of Education has heard from many folks in recent days—the volume of communications to the district and petitions are worthy of consideration. The Board of Education does not regularly meet in July and August will be focused on reopening school. but the mascot question will be an agenda item the Board will definitely address once we have transitioned safely back to school for the 2020-21 school year.”

“Ultimately mascots are representative as caricatures or animals which strips the humanity from a race that has undergone a 400 year genocide,” petition creator and alumni Amiya Peddada said.

“Cheyenne Mountain’s mascot is a harmful reminder of the marginalization and oppression of Native Americans that still exist today and it is a dehumanization of culture in an academic setting where students of all backgrounds should feel safe and worthy. "

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.