Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain High School to consider changing mascot

The current mascot "The Indians" has come under fire
MASCOT IMAGE FOR CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
MASCOT IMAGE FOR CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL(KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New efforts to get a local high school’s mascot to change have drawn a response from the school district.

An alumni from the 2018 class of Cheyenne Mountain High School started a petition to remove “The Indians” as the school’s mascot, and replace it with something else, to be determined.

District 12′s Superintendent was unavailable for an interview but issued KKTV 11 News this statement:

“Presently, our time and attention is solely focused on attempting to reopen schools for in-person learning in August.  But, the Board of Education has heard from many folks in recent days—the volume of communications to the district and petitions are worthy of consideration. The Board of Education does not regularly meet in July and August will be focused on reopening school. but the mascot question will be an agenda item the Board will definitely address once we have transitioned safely back to school for the 2020-21 school year.”

“Ultimately mascots are representative as caricatures or animals which strips the humanity from a race that has undergone a 400 year genocide,” petition creator and alumni Amiya Peddada said.

“Cheyenne Mountain’s mascot is a harmful reminder of the marginalization and oppression of Native Americans that still exist today and it is a dehumanization of culture in an academic setting where students of all backgrounds should feel safe and worthy. "

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pueblo D70 plans to open school remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The school board's unanimous decision was announced Tuesday.

Local

Cops: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is a developing story.

Local

District 70 voting on plans for 2020 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
State voting on fall plans for schools in District 70 in Pueblo County

Teller County Sheriff: warrant issued for man accused of beating and dismembering 2 dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This statement was released on Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Highway 115 partially closed for multiple car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KKTV
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

Local

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

Donations desperately needed with 4 days left for ‘Backpack Bash’ to help local students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Thousands of students in El Paso County need your help!

Local

Disinfecting teams target parks in Colorado Springs for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Disinfecting teams target parks in Colorado Springs for COVID-19

News

WATCH: Dozens of dead fish wash up on the shore of Prospect Lake

Updated: 23 hours ago
Video shared with 11 News shows dozens of dead fish washed up on the shore of Prospect Lake. City officials believe they know the root cause behind the unsettling sight.

News

WATCH: Plans to reopen school this fall in Colorado

Updated: 23 hours ago
As school districts get ready to open during a pandemic, school leaders from across the state are coming up with a gameplan to keep students and staff safe.