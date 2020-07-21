Teller County Sheriff: warrant issued for man accused of beating and dismembering 2 dogs

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a man they say beat and dismembered 2 dogs.

Officials say the suspect is 30-year-old Matthew Stephen Dieringer from Pueblo. He is being accused of killing two of his roommate’s dogs.

They add Dieringer was last seen in the Manitou Springs area and has an active felony warrant for 2 counts of Aggravated Cruelty to animals. At this time, officials have reason to believe he may have dyed his hair another color, possibly darker.

In a statement released Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said “Dieringer is alleged to have beaten to death the victim’s brown, seven year-old Australian Cattle Dog “Suka”and also to have killed and dismembered the victim’s other black dog, “Hayoka.” A necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma.”

If you have any information please call police. If you have any information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, please contact Officer Trixie Hudspeth at 719-687-9652.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.