1 dead, 2 injured in 3 separate crashes involving pedestrians

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and two others seriously hurt following a series of crashes involving pedestrians in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The three crashes happened in less than four hours, with the first crash happening just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Nevada and Las Vegas Street on the south end of downtown Colorado Springs, the second reported two and half hours later at Circle Drive and Galley Road, and the final crash happening at 11:30 p.m. on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25. The third crash was fatal.

In the first crash, police have not released information on what led up the pedestrian being hit or who was at fault. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries; their condition Tuesday morning is unknown. Police say the driver left the scene briefly but did come back. Northbound Nevada and Mill Street were closed for 90 minutes during the investigation.

The second crash was a hit-and-run. The victim was reportedly crossing the street when she was hit by a car heading southbound. The driver kept going and has not been located as of Tuesday morning. Detectives have not released vehicle information at the time of this writing; this article will be updated when that information is provided. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. Lanes were blocked in the area for three hours and reopened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

In the final crash of the night, police say the victim was crossing Garden of the Gods Road outside of the crosswalk as a car was approaching.

“The driver did not see him and struck him,” said Sgt. Marcus Vanooyen with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The driver did remain on scene and called 911 for help, but the man was already dead when paramedics arrived.

“She [the driver] was also transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries,” Vanooyen said.

