‘Last call’ for alcohol in Colorado now at 10 p.m. for next 30 days

DENVER (KKTV) - As part of the state’s continuing attempt to stymie the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that restaurants and bars operating as restaurants would no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after 10 p.m.

“Last call,” as it’s popularly known, is usually at 2 a.m.

The change goes into effect Tuesday night and will continue for the next 30 days, after which state officials will re-evaluate.

The governor said this does not mean restaurants have to close at 10; they just cannot sell alcohol.

The move comes as the pandemic has taken a turn for the worse in Colorado since the latter half of June, following several weeks of steadily-dropping case numbers. According to the Denver Post, Colorado’s cases are climbing towards heights not seen since April. Hospitalizations and deaths, meanwhile, have remained far below April’s peak for now, in part because younger people, particularly 20-somethings, are currently leading the spread of infection. But as the governor warned Tuesday, younger Coloradans will inevitably spread the virus to older Coloradans and others considered high-risk, and without taking precautions now to stop that spread, hospitals could again start to fill.

“Your health depends on your responsibility, and yes, your parents’ health, your neighbors’ health, your grandparents’ health really depends on you being more mature,” Polis said Tuesday, speaking directly to 20-somethings. “You have to be mature and show this responsibility.”

Polis blamed some of the spike on drinking, partying and other social behavior “that has been fine and normal during non-pandemic times,” which is why he was adjusting last call accordingly.

“We need to do what we can and, more importantly, you need to do what you can to make sure that we don’t let our judgment lapse on social distancing because we are inebriated. If you want to get drunk, no one is saying alcohol causes coronavirus ... have your three or four people over at your home and have that small event with them. Not 40 people over at your home and not at a bar-slash-restaurant. There’s a safer way to do these things during a pandemic,” Polis said.

“This is not the summer of parties.”

