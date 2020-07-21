Highway 115 partially closed for multiple car crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed a crash involving multiple cars has shut down part of Highway 115. CDOT says CO 115 NB/SB is closed between Roca Roja Circle and Calle Del Fuente.

The initial call came in at about 3:30 p.m. Multiple people were transported for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

State police tells 11 News that 7 people were in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling southbound when the car collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. A white truck was also involved in the accident.

CSP says 7 passengers in the Pathfinder were transported. A father in son in the truck were reportedly not injured.

Speed is said to be a factor in the crash. Police say they plan to remain on scene for about another hour and a half.

