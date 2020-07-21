Fine for ‘disturbances’ tied to not wearing a mask in Manitou Springs is $25 for first-time offenders in new emergency order

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Masks are now required indoors and outdoors in Manitou Springs, with some exceptions.

The City of Manitou Springs announced the details of a new emergency order on Monday. The “Emergency Order Concerning the Use of Face Coverings” was signed at 5 p.m. Click here for the full order. There are some differences to the city’s order versus a statewide order.

The order is effective immediately and also mandates the use of a face covering while outdoors when six feet of distance between people who do not share a household is not going to be maintained.

“As a City, we understand not everyone can wear a mask with ease, thus exceptions to the order include person(s) under the age of 10, person(s) who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and person(s) who are exercising alone or with individuals from their household,” Alex Trefry the Public Information and Engagement Officer included in a release.

Violations will be handled by Code Enforcement and “disputes” over the order will be handled by the Manitou Springs Police Department. Individuals contacted for the disturbance may face a fine of $25 for their first offense and a fine of $50 for their second. They may also be subject to an arrest for trespassing for failure to leave a business.

An online “Face Covering Complaint” form is available. Click here to submit a complaint.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ON THE ORDER FROM THE CITY:

What is the difference between the City of Manitou Springs’ Order and the State’s current Order?

Although there is a great deal of overlap between the two orders, a key difference between the two is that face coverings are mandatory when 6′ of social distancing is impractical. Please note that this does not apply to those who share a household. Additionally, the use of face coverings is required within our local restaurants everywhere but at the table.

Will law enforcement be citing people for not wearing a mask?

The Manitou Springs Police Department will respond to disturbances resulting from disputes over the Emergency Order, and Code Enforcement will be address reports of businesses who are not abiding by the Emergency Order. The City’s first step will be spreading education and awareness about the Order to encourage voluntary compliance and mutual understandings.

What exceptions are there to this Order?

Key exceptions to this Order are as follows, a full list can be found under Section 5:

- Persons under the age of 10

- Persons who cannot medically tolerate a face covering,

- Persons who are seated at a table in a food establishment

- Persons who are exercising alone or with other individuals from the same household

- Individuals who are hearing impaired or individuals who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication

What is considered a face covering?

A face covering is a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands.

Do I need a face covering in my car or inside my house?

No, this order only mandates face coverings outdoors when social distancing isn’t practical, and in all public indoor spaces. A public indoor space is an enclosed area that is publicly or privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of employment, or an entity providing services.

