Donations desperately needed with 4 days left for ‘Backpack Bash’ to help local students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Pikes Peak region students need your help!

Pikes Peak United Way and local non-profit COSILoveYou say they are in desperate need of backpacks and other supplies as the new school year rapidly approaches.

The two organizations had joined forces for the second annual “Backpack Bash” to help equip 10,000 El Paso County students with bookbags full of school supplies. With the drive ending Friday, donations remain below target.

“We are urgently requesting the community’s help. Donations are down, and the need is so great,” Pikes Peak United Way said in a news release sent to media July 17.

It’s extremely easy to donate no matter where in the region you live. Drop-off sites have been set up in multiple locations in El Paso and Teller counties:

Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave., open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., open weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Nunn Construction, 925 Elkton Drive, open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way, open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Lakes Cares, 235 N. Jefferson St. in Monument, open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

State Farm, 1710 S. Circle Drive, open Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.

As well as at the following Walmarts:

3201 E. Platte Ave.

707 S. 8th St.

8250 Razorback Road

4425 Venetucci Blvd.

1575 Space Center Drive

5550 E. Woodmen Road

16218 Jackson Creek Parkway (Monument)

11550 Meridian Market View (Falcon)

6310 S. Highway 85/87 (Fountain)

19600 E. Highway 24 (Woodland Park)

Items you can donate include backpacks, spiral notebooks (college and wide ruled), three-ring binders, pens (blue, black or red), pencils, plastic pocket folders, face masks, mechanical pencils, colored pencils, erasers, highlighters, rulers, protractors, loose leaf college ruled paper, 3x5 index cards, scientific or basic calculators, thumb drives, dry erase markers, facial tissue, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The drive ends July 24. Families needing supplies can then pick up on the following dates/locations. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each child must be present.

Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd.

Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way

Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St.

Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doherty High School, 4515 Barnes Road

Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway

Donation pickup will be done as a drive-thru, and masks will be required.

