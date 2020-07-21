District 70 voting on plans for 2020 school year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 in Pueblo County is talking to the board of education about what classes will look like when they head back in to fall. Tonight they will vote on remote, in-person, or a mixture of both.

The district sent in their plans to the state last week. The district told 11 news they took parents opinions into consideration before submitting the plan. Todd Siep from d 70 says “more parents kind of unlikely or uncertain at the moment they just need a little bit more time to see what it’s going to look like and a little more review of the plans before they officially make up their mind”.

Right now the district is not sure what the school year will look like, but are doing their best to keep students and staff safe. “We feel confident no matter what our Board of Education takes tonight whether it be opening remote or in person or a hybrid that our plans will keep our students and staff safe when they return” said Siep.

The meeting began at 5pm this evening, you can watch it here. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

