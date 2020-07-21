Disinfecting teams target parks in Colorado Springs for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 10 New employees, federally funded through the CARES act, are now hosing down public spaces in our local parks to kill COVID-19 lingering on handrails and benches. Palmer park, North Cheyenne Canyon, Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Garden of the Gods are the main focus, but teams will make it out to other regional parks as well.

The second part of the fight against Coronavirus is education based. There are already signs up in the Garden of the Gods asking visitors to socially distance and wear a mask, but these rangers will help people notice that information, and add a helpful reminder for folks who might have forgotten.

“I would feel much safer,” explained Colorado Springs local Jason Valle during his visit through GOG. “But there were definitely moments where it gets a little tight through the Goblin Valley there where you are just kinda like ‘huh, wish you had a mask on!’”

Crews have planned to be out until at least Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.