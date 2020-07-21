Advertisement

Disinfecting teams target parks in Colorado Springs for COVID-19

(07/20/20) A parks worker sprays disinfectant on handrails at Garden of the Gods to fight the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
(07/20/20) A parks worker sprays disinfectant on handrails at Garden of the Gods to fight the COVID-19 pandemic spread.(KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 10 New employees, federally funded through the CARES act, are now hosing down public spaces in our local parks to kill COVID-19 lingering on handrails and benches. Palmer park, North Cheyenne Canyon, Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Garden of the Gods are the main focus, but teams will make it out to other regional parks as well.

The second part of the fight against Coronavirus is education based. There are already signs up in the Garden of the Gods asking visitors to socially distance and wear a mask, but these rangers will help people notice that information, and add a helpful reminder for folks who might have forgotten.

“I would feel much safer,” explained Colorado Springs local Jason Valle during his visit through GOG. “But there were definitely moments where it gets a little tight through the Goblin Valley there where you are just kinda like ‘huh, wish you had a mask on!’”

Crews have planned to be out until at least Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dozens of dead fish wash up on the shore of Prospect Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
Video shared with 11 News shows dozens of dead fish washed up on the shore of Prospect Lake. City officials believe they know the root cause behind the unsettling sight.

News

WATCH: Plans to reopen school this fall in Colorado

Updated: 7 hours ago
As school districts get ready to open during a pandemic, school leaders from across the state are coming up with a gameplan to keep students and staff safe.

Local

1 dead, 2 injured in 3 separate crashes involving pedestrians

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in Colorado Springs.

Local

Call to change or keep Cheyenne Mountain High School’s ‘Indian’ mascot back in the spotlight

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The mascot for one Colorado Springs high school is being called into question.

Latest News

Local

Fine for ‘disturbances’ tied to not wearing a mask in Manitou Springs is $25 for first-time offenders in new emergency order

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
asks are now required indoors and outdoors in Manitou Springs, with some exceptions.

Local

Only 1 Colorado county doesn’t have a reported COVID-19 case, according to state data

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
According to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, only one of Colorado’s 64 counties doesn’t have a known case of COVID-19.

Local

Dozens of dead fish wash up on the shore at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs, may have to do with water temperature according to city officials

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A video shared with 11 News on Sunday showed at least 100 dead fish washed up on the shore of a Colorado Springs lake.

Local

Pueblo County preparing for possible shutdown if cases don’t decrease

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge and Nicole Heins
Health officials could shutdown social gatherings again, like bar activity, weddings and more if cases don’t decrease in the next few weeks.

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Man tries to do 1.5 million push-ups to help families of fallen firefighters and officers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A man will need to average a little more than 4,000 push-ups each day in one year to break a record while raising money for the families of fallen firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Local

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will open July 30

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This was announced Monday.