Call to change or keep Cheyenne Mountain High School’s ‘Indian’ mascot back in the spotlight

Logo courtesy Cheyenne Mountain High School Athletics.
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mascot for one Colorado Springs high school is being called into question.

“In light of the current national dialogue surrounding racial injustice, diversity, equity, and inclusion, it is time for Cheyenne Mountain High School to take accountability and reopen a discussion about the removal and replacement of the ‘Indian’ as its mascot,” Amiya Peddada wrote on a change.org petition.

The petition organized by Peddada had nearly 3,000 signatures as of Monday night. The topic of changing the mascot for Cheyenne Mountain High School is also being heard by the Board of Education for the Cheyenne Mountain School District.

“The Board of Education has heard from alumni in recent days—the volume of communications to the district and petitions are worthy of consideration,” Board President for Cheyenne Mountain School District Monica Pelosa wrote to 11 News. “The Board and administration are currently focused on how to start school safely for our students and teachers in just four short weeks. The mascot question will be an agenda item once we have transitioned safely back to school for the 2020-21 school year.”

An exact timeline on when the topic will be added to the agenda wasn’t clear. This isn’t the first time the idea of a mascot change has come up for the school. However, the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins dropped Redskins as its team name recently on July 13. The NFL team has yet to announce a replacement name.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to keep “The Indian” as Cheyenne Mountain’s mascot.

“At Cheyenne, we adore ‘The Indian’ and that’s who we are and who we identify as,” Sammy Kilimann wrote in the online petition to keep the mascot.

11 News will continue to follow the discussion on the mascot for Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

