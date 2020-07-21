Advertisement

Broncos to be tested Daily for Covid-19 during first two weeks of Camp

The NFL and the Players' Union reached an agreement Monday on the leagues new testing protocols.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NFL and the players’ union finally reached an agreement Monday to finalize the plan for Covid-19 testing protocols for Training Camps.

NFL Players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp. After the two week period, as long as the rate of positive tests is below five percent, testing will move to every other day.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are the first two teams to report to training camps this week. The Broncos training camp, as well as the rest of the league, is scheduled to begin July 28th.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Daniel Bard makes Rockies roster after seven-year absence

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:13 PM MDT
Daniel Bard makes Rockies roster after seven-year absence

Sports

No Fall Season for Colorado College Volleyball, Cross Country, Tennis and Men’s Soccer

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The NCAA DIII Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Thursday that sports will not happen this Fall.

Sports

Nathan MacKinnon named Finalist for Ted Lindsay Award

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:41 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Nathan MacKinnon has been a big part of keeping the Avalanche at the top of the west this season, now he has been named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award- given to the most outstanding player in the NHL.

Sports

First day of training camp for Colorado Avalanche

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Avalanche returned to the ice for the first time in months, as the NHL opened training camp Monday ahead of the season restart.

Latest News

Sports

Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon returns to team following positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon returns to team for the first time since his positive COVID-19 test in June.

Sports

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Sports

Real Salt Lake extends dominance of Colorado with 2-0 win

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Colorado Rapids fall in the opening game of the MLS Tournament to Real Salt Lake, 2-0 Sunday night

Sports

Late goal dooms Switchbacks FC in home opener

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks allow a late goal to New Mexico United, falling 2-1 in their 2020 home opener.

Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Nuggets complete first Practice at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Denver Nuggets still don't have their full roster down in Orlando, but still the work begins towards NBA restart.