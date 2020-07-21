Broncos to be tested Daily for Covid-19 during first two weeks of Camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NFL and the players’ union finally reached an agreement Monday to finalize the plan for Covid-19 testing protocols for Training Camps.

NFL Players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp. After the two week period, as long as the rate of positive tests is below five percent, testing will move to every other day.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are the first two teams to report to training camps this week. The Broncos training camp, as well as the rest of the league, is scheduled to begin July 28th.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.