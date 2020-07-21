Air Force QB Donald Hammond ‘not in good standing’ could miss season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force Football is coming off one of their best seasons in years. Falcon quarterback Donald Hammond was a big part of hat 11-2 record, but now his future on the field is in question.

Air Force told KKTV Sports Monday night that “Donald Hammond is is a cadet not in good standing and cannot represent the Academy in outside activities.”

According to the Academy, Hammond will be allowed to practice with the team but playing in games would be representing in an outside activity.

No further details for why the quarterback dropped in standing was provided.

This is a huge blow for the program already heading into an uncertain college football season. Hammond, now a senior, is coming off his best college season. In 2019, Hammond completed 56 of 111 passes for 1,316 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 553 yards rushing and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Last week, Hammond was named to the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List.

