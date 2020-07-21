Advertisement

2 dollar stores reversing mask requirement

Dollar Tree Inc., which owns Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, is asking customers to wear masks in stores but is no longer requiring. However, in states like Colorado where masks are mandated, customers will still have to wear a face covering to go into stores.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:34 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Chesapeake, Va. (KKTV) - Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are now requesting versus requiring customers to masks inside their stores.

Dollar Tree Inc., which owns both stores, says they will still require masks if the city or state mandates them, so masks will still be required inside Colorado locations. But elsewhere in the country, in states where masks are still not mandated, they will no longer be a requirement to enter stores.

Both retailers had started requiring masks on July 8. It’s unclear why they walked back on that policy.

For information on the company’s current coronavirus response, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

