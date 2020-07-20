Advertisement

West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

But whether the rapper and fashion designer is actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question.

West said Sunday before a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.

Tubman, among the most respected figures in American history, escaped slavery, helped enslaved Black men and women travel north to freedom on the Underground Railroad and fought for the Union during the Civil War. She later became a supporter of women’s suffrage.

Despite Sunday's event, West failed to qualify as a candidate for the South Carolina ballot. According to State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire, neither West nor a campaign representative handed in 10,000 signatures by noon Monday, as required by state law to appear as a petition candidate.

“There was no petition at all,” Whitmire said, of any correspondence from the campaign.

Emails to an address purportedly for West's campaign were not returned as of Monday afternoon.

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several other states, as well, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

The entertainer, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4. He said he is no longer a supporter of President Donald Trump's.

Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, West on Sunday said that while he believes abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could help discourage the practice, saying that his own father had wanted to abort him.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example, adding, “I don’t have the funding for it. But I have the platform to share the idea.”

Speaking without a microphone, West became tearful at one point while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007. He also decried the lack of minority representation on corporate boards and in sports team ownership, threatening to end his deal with Adidas and Gap if not named to their corporate boards.

“Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas,” West said. “I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today, or I walk away.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

America is passing another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
America is passing another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as doctors battling cases in the new epicenter of the outbreak liken their situation to a "FEMA-level disaster."

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

Local

Fine for ‘disturbances’ tied to not wearing a mask in Manitou Springs is $25 for first-time offenders in new emergency order

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
asks are now required indoors and outdoors in Manitou Springs, with some exceptions.

National

‘Men’s rights’ lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge’s family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

National Politics

Biden, lawmakers warn of foreign interference in election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he is putting Russia and other foreign governments “on notice” that he will act aggressively as president to counter any interference in U.S. elections.

Latest News

Local

Only 1 Colorado county doesn’t have a reported COVID-19 case, according to state data

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
According to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, only one of Colorado’s 64 counties doesn’t have a known case of COVID-19.

National Politics

Rep. James Clyburn talks about Portland unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Protests have wracked Portland for 52 straight days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Local

Dozens of dead fish wash up on the shore at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs, may have to do with water temperature according to city officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A video shared with 11 News on Sunday showed at least 100 dead fish washed up on the shore of a Colorado Springs lake.

National

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

Local

Pueblo County preparing for possible shutdown if cases don’t decrease

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge and Nicole Heins
Health officials could shutdown social gatherings again, like bar activity, weddings and more if cases don’t decrease in the next few weeks.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.