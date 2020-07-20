COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The wait is over... U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will open July 30!

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. MT on Wednesday, July 22, with prices ranging from $14.95 to $24.95. Memberships are currently on sale, and members will have early access to secure their tickets. Both tickets and memberships can be found at tickets.usopm.org.

“The opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is a significant milestone for the City of Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a statement released Monday.

There will also be a cafe and a gift shop for guests.

Visit their website to learn more about exhibits and safety plans.

