Two outbuildings destroyed in Colorado Springs fire

Crews battle the fire upon arrival.
Crews battle the fire upon arrival.(CSFD)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:17 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A fire is under investigation after it burned two outbuildings late Sunday night.

It happened at 1113 E Cimarron Street in the alley at around 11:00 p.m. It took 18 firefighters about 10 minutes to put out.

“When we arrived we did have a large body of fire behind the structure in the alleyway,” Battalion Chief Steve Wilch said. “No structures other than the outbuildings were on fire. It appears the fire started outside of the outbuilding and then burned inside.”

Crews had to bring water in down the alleyway to extinguish it. No one was hurt in the fire.

