SHARE IF YOU CARE: Man tries to do 1.5 million push-ups to help families of fallen firefighters and officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man will need to average a little more than 4,000 push-ups each day in one year to break a record while raising money for the families of fallen firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Nate Carrol started his push-up tour on June 14, Flag Day. He hopes to break a world record that was set more than 30 years ago and raise $1.5 million for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program. The program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

The previous record of 1,500,230 push-ups in 12 months was set back in 1989. Nate hopes to beat the record and help families across the country.

As of Monday, Nate had tallied more than 62,000 push-ups.

“To do 4,000 push-ups a day, I will weave push-ups into my daily routine. I’ll be up at 4 a.mm, and complete 25 sets before work, 10-15 sets before lunch, 10 sets during lunch, 10 sets before the end of work, and 25-35 sets before 10 pm,” said Carroll.

Carroll is scheduled to be in Colorado Springs on July 21.

Click here to donate.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

