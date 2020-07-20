Pueblo County preparing for possible shutdown if cases don’t decrease

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are preparing for another possible shutdown if COVID-19 cases don’t decrease.

Pueblo County saw over 80 coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, which is the threshold to start planning for mitigation with the current variances in place.

Public Health Director Randy Evetts said they saw an increase in people getting tested last week, because of summer activities like graduation parties, Fourth of July and more.

“We were glad that people were getting tested, but it’s also a concern that that many people felt like they needed to get tested because of exposure,” said Evetts.

Health officials could shutdown social gatherings again, like bar activity, weddings and more if cases don’t decrease in the next few weeks.

“It’s really important for people that don’t need to be out, even though you can, if you don’t need to be in a store don’t go there. If you don’t need to be at an event for a long period of time, try to manage those things if you can,” said Evetts.

Testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds takes place Monday - Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enter Gate 4 in a car for the drive-thru testing. Motorcycles are not allowed.

