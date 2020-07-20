Only 1 Colorado county doesn’t have a reported COVID-19 case, according to state data

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - According to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, only one of Colorado’s 64 counties doesn’t have a known case of COVID-19.

As of Monday, 63 counties had at least one positive case. Denver County had the most cases with 8,429 and the most deaths tied to COVID-19 with 398. As of July 20, Kiowa County was the only county in Colorado without a reported case of COVID-19.

As of July 20, 112 tests had been performed in Kiowa County, according to the state’s data.

The county did have to deal with rumor control early on, posting the following to Facebook on May 1:

”We wanted to review the process for notification of outbreaks of COVID-19 and for those with positive tests. PLEASE do not spread rumors. This page will announce any pertinent information as soon as it is available. We will send a press release and post here.If you have questions about another county you need to contact them directly. If you are exposed or had close contact with someone found to be positive, you will be contacted by our department. Hang in there! Check out covid19.colorado.gov for information, case counts by county, etc. KIOWA COUNTY is at ZERO cases!”

The latest update as of Monday statewide is as follows:

-40,566 Cases

-6057 Hospitalized

-63 Counties

-448,204 People Tested

-1,758 Deaths Among All Cases

-1,615 Deaths Due to COVID19

