Advertisement

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Colton Michael told television station KMBC that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on the front porch of his family's home in Lawson, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn't let anyone get near her, said Michael, who has lived in the home for nearly two years.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” he said.

Eventually, he was able to gain Cleo's trust and to get her checked for a microchip, which showed that she belonged to the former owners of his house.

Cleo’s owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lawson, couldn’t believe it when Michael called and said the dog had turned up at their old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

America is passing another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
America is passing another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as doctors battling cases in the new epicenter of the outbreak liken their situation to a "FEMA-level disaster."

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

Local

Fine for ‘disturbances’ tied to not wearing a mask in Manitou Springs is $25 for first-time offenders in new emergency order

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
asks are now required indoors and outdoors in Manitou Springs, with some exceptions.

National

‘Men’s rights’ lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge’s family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

National Politics

Biden, lawmakers warn of foreign interference in election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he is putting Russia and other foreign governments “on notice” that he will act aggressively as president to counter any interference in U.S. elections.

Latest News

Local

Only 1 Colorado county doesn’t have a reported COVID-19 case, according to state data

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
According to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, only one of Colorado’s 64 counties doesn’t have a known case of COVID-19.

National Politics

Rep. James Clyburn talks about Portland unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Protests have wracked Portland for 52 straight days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Local

Dozens of dead fish wash up on the shore at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs, may have to do with water temperature according to city officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A video shared with 11 News on Sunday showed at least 100 dead fish washed up on the shore of a Colorado Springs lake.

National

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

Local

Pueblo County preparing for possible shutdown if cases don’t decrease

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge and Nicole Heins
Health officials could shutdown social gatherings again, like bar activity, weddings and more if cases don’t decrease in the next few weeks.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.