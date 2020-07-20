Fountain PD need help identifying car involved in shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a car they say was involved in a drive by shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened July 7th in Fountain. The model is believed to be an older model, BMW 3 Series, with a possible sunroof.

If you recognize this car please contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or smarshall@fountainpd.com.

