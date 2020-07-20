Advertisement

Fountain PD need help identifying car involved in shooting

This shooting happened July 7th.
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a car they say was involved in a drive by shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened July 7th in Fountain. The model is believed to be an older model, BMW 3 Series, with a possible sunroof.

If you recognize this car please contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or smarshall@fountainpd.com.

