FBI investigates shooting at home of Federal Judge

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas son was killed, her husband critically injured
(MGN online)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s chief district judge says a gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home. The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Wolfson says her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured. A judiciary official who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP says a gunman posed as a delivery driver. They said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

