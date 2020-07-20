Advertisement

Dozens of dead fish wash up on the shore at Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs, may have to do with water temperature according to city officials

Dozens of dead fish were washed up on the shore of Prospect Lake on July 20, 2020. Photo courtesy Kayla Rodriguez.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A video shared with 11 News on Sunday showed at least 100 dead fish washed up on the shore of a Colorado Springs lake.

Think somebody should do something about this?!?!?!

Posted by Kayla Rodriguez on Sunday, July 19, 2020

The video was taken at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. The lake was closed in June to swimmers and recreational purposes other than fishing due to toxic algae. Click here for more on the blue-green algae issue. However, city officials believe the large amount of dead fish may be tied to something else.

“Colorado Parks & Wildlife is the expert when it comes to aquatic wildlife,” Vanessa Zink the Senior Public Communications Specialist with the City of Colorado Springs wrote to 11 News. “But we believe it has more to do with the water temperature than the algae itself. The algae, however, may be a compounding factor.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued a warning to the public on Saturday about trout fishing.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging trout anglers statewide to consider fishing early in the day and in higher altitude lakes and streams as hot, dry conditions and reduced water levels may increase stress to trout populations,” CPW wrote in a release.

According to CPW, when temperatures exceed 70 degrees in lakes, fish stop feeding and become more susceptible to disease. Zink added the temperature at Prospect Lake was about 72.86 degrees back on July 7.

Click here to read more from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on the issue.

