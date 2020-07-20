CSPD locates 13 y/o reported missing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD says the 13-year-old that was reported missing has been found. Allyson Bayly was found just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Allyson was reportedly last seen Sunday night at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of S Chelton Rd. and Verde Drive. Police say she was riding her bike, wearing red basketball shorts, a tie-die t-shirt and a black face mask.

If you have any information please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

