Pueblo police locate suspect in reported robbery at knife point
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have one person in custody after a reported robbery and assault at knife point.
Just before 5 a.m., Sunday, officers were called to an area near Northern and Moore where a caller reported a robbery and assault. Police arrived soon after and located a suspect in a dumpster behind a business.
Police took the suspect into custody and the investigation is ongoing at this point.
