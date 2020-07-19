Pueblo police locate suspect in reported robbery at knife point

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have one person in custody after a reported robbery and assault at knife point.

Just before 5 a.m., Sunday, officers were called to an area near Northern and Moore where a caller reported a robbery and assault. Police arrived soon after and located a suspect in a dumpster behind a business.

Police took the suspect into custody and the investigation is ongoing at this point.

