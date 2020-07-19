Advertisement

Pueblo police locate suspect in reported robbery at knife point

Madison, Waller, and Houston Counties will all have new sheriffs by the end of the year.
Madison, Waller, and Houston Counties will all have new sheriffs by the end of the year.(AP)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have one person in custody after a reported robbery and assault at knife point.

Just before 5 a.m., Sunday, officers were called to an area near Northern and Moore where a caller reported a robbery and assault. Police arrived soon after and located a suspect in a dumpster behind a business.

Police took the suspect into custody and the investigation is ongoing at this point.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local teachers asking district to re-think back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Teachers at Colorado Spring’s largest school district are pushing back on a plan to get students back into the classroom this fall.

Local

Rollover crash on I-25 causes traffic backups

Updated: 21 hours ago
2 people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-25

Local

One person dead after crash in Woodland Park

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KKTV
A crash on Highway 24 in Woodland park is causing heavy delays

Local

Motorcycle crash near Rockrimmon

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KKTV
2 people taken to hospital following crash near Rockrimmon and I-25

Latest News

Local

2 dead after attempted robbery in Pueblo

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:30 AM MDT
Picture: Pueblo Police

Local

Denver schools to start school year online amid coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:42 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Denver Public Schools is planning to delay the opening of fall semester by a week, starting with remote learning Aug. 24 and gradually transitioning to in-person classes Sept. 8 at the earliest.

Local

Teacher tests positive for COVID-19 at Primrose School of Briargate

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:15 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
A daycare that has been dedicated to going above and beyond to help first responders and essential personnel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic had a teacher test positive for coronavirus recently.

Local

Letecia Stauch mental health evaluation

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM MDT
Mental health evaluation planned for Letecia Stauch

Local

Construction worker hit by suspected DUI driver in Colorado Springs

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
The construction worker was on the job at the time of the accident.

Local

Suspected DUI crash in Pueblo, victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in a serious hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon.