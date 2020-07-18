Teacher tests positive for COVID-19 at Primrose School of Briargate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A daycare that has been dedicated to going above and beyond to help first responders and essential personnel throughout the COVID-19 pandemic had a teacher test positive for coronavirus recently.

11 News confirmed with El Paso County Public Health on Friday that there is one known case of COVID-19 at the Primrose School of Briargate. 11 News reached out to the facility Friday night, but it was after the daycare had closed. We left a message and will update this article to provide any additional details the school would like to provide to the public. 11 News chose to share this article after an anonymous parent reached out with concerns.

The county health department tells us they will typically notify those who may have been exposed. That could include a single classroom or the entire school.

“We are working closely with the daycare to make sure that public health guidance is effectively implemented including disease control and exclusion criteria including isolation and quarantine,” Michelle Hewitt the Public Health Information Officer with El Paso County Public Health wrote.

Staff at the daycare supported first responders and essential workers during the “Stay-At-Home” phase in Colorado by taking care of their children.

