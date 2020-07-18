Advertisement

Rollover crash on I-25 causes traffic backups

The scene of the rollover crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
The scene of the rollover crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash on I-25 near exit 144 (Fontmore). Colorado Springs police say the median barrier was damaged but they are not sure how the cars collided.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate while crews cleaned up the crash. The conditions of the people involved was not available at the time this article was written.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

