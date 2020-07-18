Motorcycle crash near Rockrimmon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two motorcycle drivers are in the hospital following a crash. It happened underneath the bridge on I-25 at the Rockrimmon exit.

Colorado Springs police say the drivers of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital but are expected to be ok. A truck was involved in the crash as well.

Police are still investigating the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

