Letecia Stauch mental health evaluation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The woman accused of killing her step-son, Gannon Stauch will have her mental health evaluation soon.

The defense team for Letecia Stauch has three weeks from today to move her down to Pueblo for the evaluation. She could be moved to the state hospital as soon as next week.

Stauch is facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing her step-son in January.

The judge previously stated he was worried about the transportation process. He said there would be a chance that each time she is moved from the hospital and jail, they could have to wait 14 days to make sure there is no risk of COVID-19.

