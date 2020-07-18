Denver schools to start school year online amid coronavirus

DENVER. (AP) - Denver Public Schools is planning to delay the opening of fall semester by a week, starting with remote learning Aug. 24 and gradually transitioning to in-person classes Sept. 8 at the earliest. The Denver Post reports that starting the week of Aug. 17, teachers will begin reaching out to individual students to build relationships and gauge their technology needs for remote learning. The district handed out laptops and internet hotspots in the spring to students who needed them and plans to expand that effort going into the fall. District officials, Board of Education members and the teacher’s union met with local health experts before making the decision.

