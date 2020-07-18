Construction worker hit by suspected DUI driver in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A construction worker now has serious life threatening injuries after a suspected DUI driver hit her on the job.

CSPD says Friday afternoon at 12:34 p.m., the dispatch center was notified of an auto-ped accident at E. Moreno Ave and S. Tejon St. Crews on scene learned the driver of a sedan hit a road construction worker on the job. The female construction worker was wearing reflective clothing at the time of the accident.

Officers identified the driver as 36-year-old Andrea Selanders. Police say she was placed into custody for DUI and other offenses.

The construction worker was transported to a local hospital with serious life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.